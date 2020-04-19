Cautious reopening of some border points

Switzerland will partially reopen five border crossing points with France in canton Geneva on Monday which had been closed as part of measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Customs Administration (FCA) said on Sunday it will reopen these points to cope with expected resumption of border traffic in the near future.

The FCA says it expects a sharp increase in border traffic from April 27 following the government’s announcement this week of a crisis exit plan. It says more traffic is already expected as of Monday 20 due to factors such as the end of the Easter holidays and the resumption of travel to work in certain economic sectors.

Since mid-March, the federal government has introduced border controls with neighbouring countries in a move intended to protect the Swiss population and maintain the capacity of the Swiss public health system. Entry from neighbouring countries is only permitted for Swiss citizens, people holding a residence permit and people who have to travel to Switzerland for professional reasons.

Border traffic has therefore been channelled to the largest customs posts for checks, while some 130 border crossing points across Switzerland are closed. In canton Geneva, nine points are currently open or partially open, with cantonal police helping customs officers to carry out checks.

The FCA says it is monitoring the situation and will adapt its border control system if necessary.













Keystone-SDA/jc





