EUR accounts in Australia

What is a EUR currency account? A EUR currency account is an account which lets you hold euros. Euro accounts are available as single currency accounts, and multi-currency accounts which let you hold EUR as well as currencies including AUD, and other major European currencies like GBP. Depending on the EUR account you pick you may be able to receive EUR payments with local account details, send money in EUR, or get a linked debit card to spend and withdraw euros conveniently. Wise For convenient, cheap cross border transactions, check out Wise. Open a Wise account to hold and exchange EUR and 40+ other currencies, and order your Wise card to spend and withdraw in 150+ countries. Accounts offer ways to send money to 140+ countries and receive payments globally in AUD, EUR and more with local or SWIFT account details. Go to website What can you do with a EUR account in Australia? You might benefit from a EUR account in Australia if you’re an expat, international student, frequent traveller, digital nomad, freelancer or business owner. Different accounts focus on different customer needs, to allow you to transact easily whatever your situation. Here are some common uses for a euro account: Hold and convert between EUR and other currencies: If you manage your money across euros, dollars and other currencies, a EUR account makes this simple and allows you to view all your funds in one place.

Whether you’re sending money to a family member or paying a bill, using a EUR account can make the transfer hassle free, and may also cut the costs associated with cross border payments. Spend and withdraw EUR: With providers like Wise you can spend with a linked card, online and in person, and also get cash in Europe for spending while you’re on your travels. Types of EUR accounts EUR accounts on the Australian market usually fall into one of two categories – here are what you’ll find, alongside a quick introduction to the providers featured in this guide: Multi currency accounts: Hold EUR and other currencies in a multi-currency account, to view your balance across all currencies and convert between them easily. Multi-currency accounts can support 40+ currencies in some cases, and products from digital first providers like Wise and Revolut also offer linked cards for convenient spending. Wise Account: Hold 40+ currencies, and get local account details for receiving 8+ currencies including EUR, and SWIFT details for receiving 20+ currencies easily.

Hold 40+ currencies, and get local account details for receiving 8+ currencies including EUR, and SWIFT details for receiving 20+ currencies easily. Revolut Account: Hold 25+ currencies and get local details to receive AUD and EUR, with SWIFT details to receive other supported currencies.

Hold 25+ currencies and get local details to receive AUD and EUR, with SWIFT details to receive other supported currencies. Airwallex Account: Business account supporting 20+ currencies including EUR and AUD, with ways to receive customer bank and card payments online. Foreign currency accounts: Foreign currency accounts are most commonly the option offered by Australian banks. These accounts support only 1 currency, and may be a convenient way to hold and send payments in a foreign currency – but have no debit card for day to day transactions. Westpac Foreign Currency Account: No minimum balance and no account keeping fee, with easy ways to see your Westpac AUD and EUR balances side by side.

No minimum balance and no account keeping fee, with easy ways to see your Westpac AUD and EUR balances side by side. Commbank Foreign Currency Account: No ongoing fees, for an account which lets you receive EUR and hold your balance as long as you like, for future payments or until you see a good conversion rate.

Best EUR currency accounts in Australia EUR currency accounts in Australia are available for individual and business customers. Specialist providers like Wise or Revolut cater to customers looking for flexible account and card services, while banks, like Westpac or Commbank have more specialist products for sending payments or saving. There’s no best EUR account in Australia as such – you’ll need to compare a few depending on how you expect to transact. If you want to send payments, save and invest, and prefer face to face service in a branch, a bank might be your best option. Or if you’re looking for an account to hold a selection of currencies for daily use, with a debit card for withdrawals and spending online and in person, a provider like Wise or Revolut may be a better fit. Here we’ve selected some different providers and banks offering EUR accounts in Australia for personal and business use, looking at convenience, cost and customer intention. Read on to learn more about each and how their EUR account in Australia works. 💡 At a glance Wise Account Hold and exchange EUR and 40+ other currencies, spend with a Wise card in 150+ countries, send and receive payments globally in AUD, EUR, GBP and more. Revolut Account Choose from 4 different account plans which all offer a debit card, and support 25+ currencies for holding and withdrawal. Travel perks available on some account tiers. Westpac EUR Account View your EUR balance alongside your AUD balance in the Westpac app, receive and send payments locally and globally. Commbank EUR Account No account keeping fees, with ways to get paid in EUR and convert when you see a good exchange rate. Airwallex Account Business account supporting EUR, AUD and 20+ other currencies for holding and exchange, with low conversion costs and great exchange rates. *Details correct at time of research – 21st August 2025 Wise Account Open a Wise Account online or in the Wise app, for personal or business use, and hold EUR alongside AUD and 40+ other currencies all in the same account. You can exchange between currencies in the app with the mid-market rate and low, transparent fees, order an optional debit card for spending and cash withdrawals, and send and receive payments globally in AUD, EUR and more. Accounts offer local and SWIFT details to receive payments, with no fee to receive EUR to your Wise account using your local account information. Hold and exchange EUR and 40+ other currencies

Mid-market currency exchange with low, transparent fees

Use your Wise card in 150+ countries for spending and cash withdrawals Account opening fee: No opening fee for personal customers. Business customers pay 65 AUD for full feature access. No minimum balance Eligibility criteria: Available to residents of Australia and many other countries and regions globally Supported currencies: 40+ currencies, including AUD and EUR. Monthly fees: None Exchange rates: Mid-market exchange rates Revolut Account You can open 4 different types of Revolut Account as a personal customer in Australia, with an additional 4 plan options for business customers. As a personal customer you can choose a Standard plan with no monthly fee, or upgrade to a plan with account keeping fees up to 28.99 AUD/month. Higher tier plans offer more no fee transactions, discounts and perks – but all accounts have a linked debit card and ways to convert in the account between 25+ currencies including AUD and EUR. Hold and exchange many currencies in the same account

Select your account plan based on your transaction needs

Personal and business services offered Account opening fee: No opening fee, no minimum balance Eligibility criteria: Available to residents of Australia and many other countries and regions globally Supported currencies: EUR, AUD and 25+ other currencies Monthly fees: Personal customers pay 0 AUD- 28.99 AUD/month, business customers 10 AUD- 79 AUD/month Exchange rates: Weekday currency exchange uses the Revolut rate to plan limits. After this fair usage fees of up to may 0.5% apply depending on plan. Weekend exchange may attract an extra fee up to 1%. Westpac EUR Account You can open a Westpac EUR Account with no monthly account keeping fee, although it’s important to note that to use your account fully you also need a Westpac AUD account which might have its own ongoing fees. You can receive payments in EUR, with a 12 AUD incoming payment fee, and see your foreign currency balance alongside your AUD balance for convenience. You can then decide when to convert your EUR back to AUD, or use your balance to send EUR to someone else. No monthly fee to pay, no minimum balance

Hold and receive EUR, and send payments locally and globally

Open online in just a few minutes Account opening fee: None Eligibility criteria: Australian residents – you need a Westpac AUD account to fully use the account, including for outward transfers Supported currencies: EUR Monthly fees: None Exchange rates: Exchange rates are likely to include a markup

Commbank EUR Account The Commbank EUR Account lets you receive, hold, and send British pounds. Commbank markets this as a tool for people who want to manage fluctuations in exchange rates. You can get paid in EUR with an incoming payment fee of up to 11 AUD, and then wait to convert your money back to AUD until you see a good exchange rate. Because you’re not forced to change to AUD immediately, you can ride out dips in the rate, and end up keeping more of your money in the end. No ongoing fees and no minimum balance

Hold EUR and convert as and when you choose to

Open in Netbank if you’re already a Commbank customer Account opening fee: None Eligibility criteria: Australian residents, aged over 18, with a Commbank AUD account Supported currencies: EUR Monthly fees: None Exchange rates: Exchange rates are likely to include a markup Airwallex Business EUR Account If you need a EUR account for business purposes, an Airwallex Business EUR Account could help you take customer payments online, with corporate debit and expense cards for business spending online and in person. Airwallex accounts offer great exchange rates with low fees for exchange, making this a solid choice for ecommerce businesses in particular. Receive, hold, send and spend 20+ currencies

Take customer card payments online easily

Business features including batch payments, corporate cards, interest on your balance, and more Account opening fee: None Eligibility criteria: Australian business owners with eligible proof of address and ID, as well as business verification paperwork Supported currencies: 20+ including AUD and EUR Monthly fees: 0 AUD- 999 AUD depending on plan Exchange rates: Interbank rates with a fee of 0.5% for major currencies and 1% for less commonly traded currencies



Fees for EUR accounts in Australia While getting a EUR account in Australia can bring down your overall money management costs, there are likely still to be some fees to pay. As these costs can vary a lot, and may not look like your AUD transaction account fees, you’ll need to read your account fee schedule carefully before you transact. Here are some fees to look out for: Monthly maintenance fee: Maintenance or service fees may apply to keep your EUR account, or an underlying AUD account, open. Where this fee applies you may not be able to avoid it – but providers like Wise don’t charge a maintenance fee.

How to open a EUR account in Australia Once you’re ready to open a EUR account in Australia you’ll need to take a look at the specific process used by your preferred bank or provider. Banks usually allow you to open online, but you might have to visit a branch if you don’t already have an AUD account with that specific bank. In pretty much all cases you need a proof of ID, as well as your Tax file Number and information about any other tax residency you may hold outside of Australia. With banks: If you’re a new customer, you might need to visit a branch to set up your euro account and open your AUD account at the same time. If you’re adding a EUR account but already hold an AUD account with the bank you might be able to arrange your application online. In a branch you’ll be asked to present your original ID documents, or online you can upload photos of the relevant paperwork. With online providers: Specialist providers offer a fully digital application, verification and onboarding experience. All you’ll need is your phone or laptop, and images of the documents required to support your application. Enter your personal and contact details, set a secure password and follow the onscreen instructions.

How to use your EUR account in Australia A EUR account in Australia can bring benefits for personal and business users, including making transacting quicker and cheaper when you need to manage conversions between AUD and EUR. If you deal with additional currencies such as GBP or NZD, a multi-currency account is a smart way to receive, hold, send or spend all the currencies you need from one account. Here are some ways expats commonly use their Australian-based EUR accounts: Send international money transfers: Expats and international students might need to send money to Europe from Australia, or vice versa, to cover bills, mortgage payments or rent for example. A EUR account makes this simple and cheap.

