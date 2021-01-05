Whether you’re living in the UAE or just visiting, it’s important to note these important holidays, as some businesses may be closed. To ensure you don’t miss out on anything important, our guide puts together a list of the UAE’s public holidays and important dates for your calendar.
An overview of public holidays in the UAE
There are 14 official public holidays in the UAE.
One of the biggest public holiday events is Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. It begins the day after the sighting of the crescent moon, so the dates can only be estimated and may vary by a day or two.
Workers are entitled to leave during Eid al-Fitr, and transport services and shopping malls tend to have extended hours. There also tend to be celebratory firework displays, and families and friends meet to exchange gifts. You can also find out more about the best festivals in the UAE and how they’re celebrated.
Save this list of the UAE’s bank holidays in 2022 and 2023, plus other important days in the United Arab Emirates.
Public holidays in the UAE during 2022
This is a list of public holidays in the UAE during 2022. Please note that this list is subject to change.
- 1 January (Saturday): New Year’s Day
- 30 April – 4 May (Saturday through Wednesday): Eid al-Fitr holiday
- 2 May (Monday): Eid al-Fitr
- 8 July (Friday): Arafat (Hajj) Day
- 9 July (Saturday): Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice)
- 10–11 July (Sunday through Monday): Eid al-Adha holiday
- 30 July (Saturday): Al-Hijra (Islamic New Year)
- 1 December (Tuesday): Commemoration Day
- 2 December (Friday): National Day
- 3 December (Saturday): National Day holiday
Important dates in the UAE during 2022
- 21 March (Monday): Mother’s Day
- 1 April (Friday): start of Ramadan
- 21 June (Tuesday): Father’s Day
- 8 July (Friday): Hajj season begins
- 8 October (Saturday): Mouloud (Prophet’s birthday)
There are no daylight saving time changes in the UAE; unlike some other countries, the clock remains the same throughout the year. The United Arab Emirates follows Gulf Standard Time.
Public holidays in the UAE during 2023
This is a list of public holidays in the UAE during 2023. Please note that this list is subject to change.
- 1 January (Sunday): New Year’s Day
- 20 – 23 April (Thursday through Sunday): Eid al-Fitr holiday
- 21 April (Friday): Eid al-Fitr
- 27 June (Tuesday): Arafat (Hajj) Day
- 28 June (Wednesday): Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice)
- 28–30 June (Wednesday through Friday): Eid al-Adha holiday
- 19 July (Wednesday): Al-Hijra (Islamic New Year)
- 1 December (Friday): Commemoration Day
- 2 December (Saturday): National Day
- 3 December (Sunday): National Day holiday
Important dates in the UAE during 2023
- 21 March (Tuesday): Mother’s Day
- 22 March (Wednesday): start of Ramadan
- 20 June (Tuesday): Hajj season begins
- 21 June (Wednesday): Father’s Day
- 27 September (Wednesday): Mouloud (Prophet’s birthday)
There are no daylight saving time changes in the UAE; unlike some other countries, the clock remains the same throughout the year. The United Arab Emirates follows Gulf Standard Time.