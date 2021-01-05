Whether you’re living in the UAE or just visiting, it’s important to note these important holidays, as some businesses may be closed. To ensure you don’t miss out on anything important, our guide puts together a list of the UAE’s public holidays and important dates for your calendar.

An overview of public holidays in the UAE

There are 14 official public holidays in the UAE.

One of the biggest public holiday events is Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. It begins the day after the sighting of the crescent moon, so the dates can only be estimated and may vary by a day or two.

Workers are entitled to leave during Eid al-Fitr, and transport services and shopping malls tend to have extended hours. There also tend to be celebratory firework displays, and families and friends meet to exchange gifts. You can also find out more about the best festivals in the UAE and how they’re celebrated.

Save this list of the UAE’s bank holidays in 2022 and 2023, plus other important days in the United Arab Emirates.